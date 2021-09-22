Deutsche Boerse Launches Exchange Traded Bonds on Solana and Polkadot COINLIFE.COM

New financial products tied to digital assets – rivals to Ethereum – have appeared on the German stock exchange.

Germany’s stock market operator, Deutsche Boerse, has taken another step towards the cryptosphere. Organization announced that it has agreed with New York-based investment fund VanEck that the fund will launch new exchange-traded notes (ETNs) targeting Solana and Polkadot. ETN will also be launched on Tron. These bonds will be traded on the Xetra digital marketplace as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The emergence of new financial products was an expansion of existing similar offerings for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, which are also in the Deutsche Boerse product line, which the organization emphasized. According to Deutsche Boerse, investors can buy shares in new ETNs by analogy with how shares are purchased in ETFs, that is, without having to open any digital wallet.

It is noteworthy that ETNs appear on Solana and Polkadot, and this confirms the already existing interest in these digital assets on the part of institutional investors. These digital assets are technology projects that compete with the Ethereum blockchain. It is this kind of competition that creates probability a significant decrease in the price of Ethereum, which, by the end of September 21, “dived” below the level of 3 thousand dollars.

Meanwhile, Solana, which hit an all-time high of $ 215 on September 9, is trading at $ 129 early on September 22. By data CoinShares, at the end of last week, this digital asset recorded a net inflow of funds from institutional investors in the amount of $ 4.8 million. Polkadot hit $ 37.9 on September 14, but started at $ 27.7 on September 22.

There are now over 12,000 crypto tokens, 84 of which currently have market caps above $ 1 billion. There is nothing special about #Bitcoin… The supply of altcoins will keep growing until the crypto bubble pops. Supply will overwhelm demand and prices will implode almost overnight. – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 21, 2021

Further dynamics of assets will largely depend on the situation on the cryptocurrency market as a whole. There are different forecasts. From economist Peter Schiff, who predicts the worst price collapse in the cryptocurrency market, to forecast trader Michael van de Poppe, who expects strong growth in a number of digital assets.