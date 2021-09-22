Donald and Melania Trump, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sergey Lazarev and others observed a solar eclipse in the USA

On the past day, August 21, residents of the United States of America were able to see the full phase of the solar eclipse (partially seen in Western Europe, South America and northeast Asia). Many Americans left their business and took to the streets to gaze up at the sky. Among the eyewitnesses, there were also many famous people who shared pictures and impressions of what they saw on social networks.

Donald and Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow and other celebrities and their compatriots in different cities could observe a partial solar eclipse for several hours, and some of them were lucky enough to witness a total eclipse. To protect their eyes, they all looked at the sky through special glasses with filters, and someone even made a telescope on their own.

Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka, watched the eclipse near the White House. At first, the American president went out into the street without protective glasses, which surprised and disturbed the people around him, but then he still took care of his eyes.

