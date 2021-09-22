Donald and Melania Trump, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sergey Lazarev and others observed a solar eclipse in the USA

Melania and Donald Trump
On the past day, August 21, residents of the United States of America were able to see the full phase of the solar eclipse (partially seen in Western Europe, South America and northeast Asia). Many Americans left their business and took to the streets to gaze up at the sky. Among the eyewitnesses, there were also many famous people who shared pictures and impressions of what they saw on social networks.
Donald and Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow and other celebrities and their compatriots in different cities could observe a partial solar eclipse for several hours, and some of them were lucky enough to witness a total eclipse. To protect their eyes, they all looked at the sky through special glasses with filters, and someone even made a telescope on their own.
Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka, watched the eclipse near the White House. At first, the American president went out into the street without protective glasses, which surprised and disturbed the people around him, but then he still took care of his eyes.
Ivanka Trump
Sharon Stone
Lady Gaga
Kira Plastinina
Photo from Instagram Sergey Lazarev
Gwyneth Paltrow
Salma Hayek
Gal Gadot
Amy Schumer
Maryele and Mohammed Hadid
Nicole Richie
Kate Upton
Lily Collins
Linda Evangelista
Joan Smalls
Photo from Instagram Madonna
Lais Ribeiro
Kerry Washington
Photo from Instagram Kerry Washington
Amanda Seyfried
Photo from Instagram Kate Hudson
Brooklyn Decker
Photo from Instagram NASA
Photo from Instagram Kyle McLachlan
Eva Longoria
Sarah Jessica Parker
Zach Posen
Video from Instagram NASA