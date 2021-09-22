Dortmund Borussia has studied the possibility of buying Arsen Zakharyan

Dortmund Borussia studied the possibility of acquiring a midfielder for Moscow Dynamo Arsen Zakharyan, reports RBC-Sport.

The source noted that the skills and talent of the player were highlighted by the scouting department of the Dortmund club in 2020, when the player was 17 years old. The club wants to see him play at the international level, since this is one of the main criteria for the quality of a young player. Only after that Borussia intends to proceed to negotiations with representatives of the player and Dynamo. They began to study it closely during the European Youth Championship in Hungary. The scouting service liked the player and the club was asked to consider his candidacy for a possible transfer. The player has already been watched, but at the moment there have been no official contacts between Borussia and Dynamo or the player’s representatives.

Zakharyan made his debut for the main team of Dynamo on November 1, 2020. Then the player came on as a substitute in the match against Tambov. In the current season of the Russian Premier League, Zakharyan played eight matches, in which he scored two goals and scored three assists.