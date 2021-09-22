Dortmund Borussia studied the possibility of buying Zakharyan :: Football :: RBC Sport

The attacking midfielder of Dynamo Moscow has been under the supervision of Borussia Dortmund scouts for more than a year. RBC Sport learned that Arsen Zakharyan was watched at the European Youth Championship and who in the German club is interested in the player

Dortmund Borussia have studied the possibility of acquiring midfielder of Moscow Dynamo Arsen Zakharyan. This was reported to RBC Sport by a source in the Dortmund club and an interlocutor familiar with the situation. The press service of Borussia did not comment on the information.

Both sources noted that the skills and talent of the player were highlighted by the scouting department of the Dortmund club in 2020, when the player was 17 years old. “The head of the scouting department, Markus Pilava, is keeping an eye on Arsen. They began to study it closely during the European Youth Championship in Hungary. The scouting service liked the player and the club was asked to consider his candidacy for a possible transfer, “a source in the Dortmund club said, adding that several Borussia scouts watched the matches of the Russian national team and watched, in particular, Zakharyan’s game.

An interlocutor familiar with the situation confirmed the information about Borussia’s viewing of Zakharyan: “The player was watched, but at the moment there were no official contacts between Borussia and Dynamo or the player’s representatives. The club wants to see him play at the international level, since this is one of the main criteria for the quality of a young player. Only after that Borussia intends to proceed to negotiations with representatives of the player and Dynamo.

Sources of RBC Sport noted that, despite the player’s many advantages, his physical readiness and ability to withstand a high level of play with a large number of matches are a serious concern. “International experience and physical development are the main missing parameters that he needs to move not only to Borussia, but also to another solid European club. While he is on the pencil of Borussia, – added the interlocutor of RBC Sport, familiar with the situation.

At the European Youth Championship, the Russian team did not leave the group. Mikhail Galaktionov’s charges beat Iceland 4: 1, lost to the French – 0: 2 and the Danes – 0: 3. Zakharyan scored one goal during the tournament: he became the youngest goal scorer in the final tournaments of the youth Euro.

After the European Youth Championship, the head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov included the player in the list of candidates for a trip to Euro 2020. However, due to illness, the player missed the championship. In the current qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup, Zakharyan made his debut for the senior Russian national team, he has two games on his account.

Last week, journalist Nobel Arustamyan reported about Barcelona’s interest in Zakharyan. He clarified that the scouts of the Catalan club flew to Moscow for Dynamo matches several times to evaluate the midfielder’s play.

Zakharyan, in an interview with blogger Krasava, said that he had rejected the offer of the Belgian Brugge. “Yes, there was interest from Brugge. We discussed this with the agent. It seems that the contract has already been sent to us. It already depended on me. But I don’t want to leave, I wanted to stay at Dynamo, and it’s good that it happened. Interest from Germany? I don’t know, there was some interest, but there was no specifics, ”Zakharyan said.