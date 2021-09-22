Dubbing star Tatyana Shitova spoke about the affair with Marat Basharov: “My personal person

Here is a paradox, it happens that we know a person, but at the same time we have no idea who he is. Sounds strange, I agree! Now you will understand what I mean …

New guest of the program Boris Korchevnikov “The fate of a man” on the channel “Russia 1” became the star of Russian dubbing Tatiana Shitova. It is in her voice that they say Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Cameron Diaz, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone and other Hollywood actresses in the Russian box office. And Shitova also voiced Yandex-assistant “Alice” [виртуальный помощник существует с 2017 года]… Therefore, we all heard Tatyana in one way or another, but had no idea who she was.

“Boris, do you want me to be your voice assistant for today. So, we are in the studio of the program “The Fate of a Man”. And this is Boris Korchevnikov. Boris is a charming TV presenter, TV journalist, actor, not married. Loves barbecue, blue-eyed “, – Tatiana decided to demonstrate her talent.

Boris Korchevnikov made a very frank statement: “Such a dear person for me. So much lived together – your happy moments and dramas. I love you”.

Generally, Tatiana not only a dubbing actress, but also starred in TV projects. I flipped through her filmography and realized why people don’t really know who it is. Perhaps the most notable of this list is the supporting roles in the TV series “Kitchen”, “Capercaillie” and “Trace”.

It turned out that Tatyana had a relationship with Marat Basharov, who put up his still fragile shoulder in time. The artist appeared at a time when Shitova divorced her classmate named Eduard. Their marriage lasted a month (it was official).

“Marat appeared, not as a friend, but already as a person with whom a relationship had developed … If I had a tortured relationship with Edik, then with Marat they were so bright and memorable. Sparkling. He is a very versatile, versatile guy. “, – said Shitova.

The actress continued to confess:

“I still have a photograph, it’s hard to see here. We were preparing for the show in the theater, preparing excerpts. And Marat and I rehearsed an excerpt from the book “Live and Remember”. I never thought, leaving the threshold of the institute, that I would generally remember classmates in principle, that I would remember a person and understand that yes, in comparison with the next stages, life steps, meetings with people, to understand what exactly this person was what something mine. You don’t find such people at every step, they don’t meet like that ”.

The couple broke up on the initiative of Tatyana, since the girl at that time was overwhelmed with ambitions, she was sure that she deserved more than a young one Marat Basharov. The actor Anatoly Zhuravlev, from whom the actress gave birth to a daughter in 2008, became something more. Alas, their marriage broke up.

Already now Tatiana sincerely regrets that she missed “something really real” [Марата Башарова]… I quote:

“Fate has poked my nose many times. I am not saying that I have met bad people. No, they are all good. It’s just that your personal person is a very individual thing. Let him be bad for others. Yes, and I understood that I was always returning to Marat … I think how good it was then that it was something real, which was not there for many years afterwards. “