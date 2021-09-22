Dynamo coach M Kudashov won the 23rd victory in a row. He repeated the record of Oleg Znark

In the next match of the KHL regular championship, Dynamo Moscow beat their Riga team-mates. The meeting took place at the VTB Arena named after Arkady Chernyshev in the capital of the Russian Federation and ended with a score of 4: 1 (1: 1, 0: 0, 3: 0) in favor of Alexei Kudashov’s charges.

For the head coach of blue and white Alexey Kudashov this is the 23rd consecutive victory in the regular season: seven – with Dynamo and 16 – with the previous specialist club, St. Petersburg SKA, in the 2019/2020 season. He repeated the record Oleg Znarka, established at the junction of the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, when he coached SKA.

Dynamo Moscow won seven of seven matches. The team is ranked first in the Western Conference standings with 14 points. The Rigans lost in the second meeting in a row and are on the 11th line with six points in nine matches.

In the next match, the blue and white on September 23 will play away from Sochi, Dynamo from Riga on the same day in Cherepovets will meet with Severstal.