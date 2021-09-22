Dynamo midfielder Arsen Zakharyan may move to Borussia – Dortmund scouts are watching the 18-year-old player (RBC)

Borussia is exploring the possibility of acquiring Dynamo midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.

RBC reports about Borussia’s interest in the 18-year-old player, citing a source in the Dortmund club: “The head of the scout department, Markus Pilava, is watching Arsen. They began to study it closely during the European Youth Championship in Hungary. The scouting service liked the player and the club was asked to consider his candidacy for a possible transfer. “

Another interlocutor of RBC, familiar with the situation, confirmed the information about Borussia’s viewing of Zakharyan: “The player was watched, but at the moment there were no official contacts between Borussia and Dynamo or the player’s representatives. The club wants to see him play at the international level, since this is one of the main criteria for the quality of a young player. Only after that Borussia intends to proceed to negotiations with representatives of the player and Dynamo.

International experience and physical development are the main missing parameters that he needs to move not only to Borussia, but also to another solid European club. While he is on the pencil “Borussia”.

At the start of RPL-2021/22, Zakharyan scored 2 goals and made 2 assists in eight matches.

In September, the 18-year-old midfielder made his debut in the Russian national team.

