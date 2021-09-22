Dynamo Moscow defeated Dynamo Stavropol 6: 0 in the BETCITY Russian Cup match

In the elite group round match of the BETCITY Russian Cup, Dynamo Moscow beat Dynamo Stavropol away (6: 0).

Among the winners, Dmitry Skopintsev, Denis Makarov, Konstantin Tyukavin, Daniil Fomin, Yaroslav Gladyshev and Sylvester Igbun distinguished themselves.

Muscovites scored 3 points and came out on top in the 11th group. Orenburg, which is the second, has the same number. These teams in the match will determine the winner of the group. The Stavropol club has 0 points and the last place. The team lost their chances to qualify from the group.

BETCITY Russian Cup

Elite group round

Group 11

Dynamo (Stavropol) – Dynamo (Moscow) – 0: 6 (0: 3)

Goals: Skopintsev, 12 (0: 1). Makarov, 28 (0: 2). Tyukavin, 35 (0: 3). Fomin, 46 (0: 4). Gladyshev, 71 (0: 5). Igbun, 83 (0: 6).

Dynamo (Stavropol): Malashenko, Chernyshov, Belozerov, Yartsev, Garanzha (Yakovlev, 46), Maisultanov (Timakov, 85), Sorokin, Daliev, Avetikov (Fedorov, 76), Tskanyan (Kolesnikov, 46), Kuracinov (Kuchiev, 65).

Dynamo (Moscow): Leshchuk, Parshivlyuk, Ordets (Pliev, 46), Skopintsev, Evgeniev, Kutitsky, Fomin (Varela, 63), Moro (Galkin, 46), Makarov (Igbun, 46), Nzhi, Tyukavin (Gladyshev, 63).

Warnings: Makarov, 43. Kutitsky, 68. Kuchiev, 84.

Judge: Karpov (Petrozavodsk).

September 22nd. Stavropol. Dynamo stadium.