Dynamo Stavropol – Dynamo Moscow, prediction and bet on the Russian Cup match on September 22, bookmaker odds, where to look, what time it starts – September 21, 2021

On Wednesday and Thursday in the BETCITY Russian Cup matches of the second round of the group stage will take place. Team-mates from Moscow will come to Stavropol to the local Dynamo. We make a prediction for the match, study the odds of the bookmakers and tell us where to watch the meeting.

When will the match “Dynamo” Stavropol – “Dynamo” Moscow, and where to watch the meeting

The meeting of the 1st round of the group stage BETCITY Russian Cup "Dynamo" Stavropol – "Dynamo" Moscow will take place on Wednesday, September 22 at the "Dynamo" stadium. The beginning is at 18:00 (Moscow time). Yuri Karpov was appointed as the main referee of the match.

Odds of bookmakers for the match “Dynamo” Stavropol – “Dynamo” Moscow

Before the match

Muscovites came to Stavropol on the rise. Business in the championship for the Schwartz team has improved again, the white-blue have returned to the group of leaders, and now there is every opportunity to gain a foothold there. The coach himself admitted before the game that everything is fine with the staff, there are only questions about Zakharyan, who received muscle damage. Given the depth of the squad, we can assume that we will not see Arsen on the field on Wednesday, because there is no point in risking the health of a super-talented football player. Well, do not forget that Laxalt was injured in training, and in the near future we will have to play without him. But the same Sly will surely have a chance, who, under the German coach, has hopelessly lost his place at the base.

The Stavropol team, unlike its rival, has already played in the BETCITY Cup of Russia, and getting into the group stage is already a good result for it as a representative of the Second Division of the FNL. Paata Berishvili’s guys are only in 13th place in the table (out of 17), and it can be assumed that cup matches are not the main task for the season, nevertheless, no one wants to drag down below. But for Stavropol itself, the game will be a clear holiday, not so often the grandees of Russian football come to these regions. The hosts’ press service was well prepared for the game, posting a lot of rare videos on social media. Here is one of them.

Forecast for the match “Dynamo” Stavropol – “Dynamo” Moscow

It is important for the guests to resolve all issues related to reaching the playoffs as early as possible, so there is no doubt that Muscovites will only play to win. The current form of the hosts shows that they have a hard time in FNL-2, but here players of a slightly different level have arrived. It is dangerous to bet on defeat, therefore we will restrict ourselves to a confident victory for the RPL club.

Our forecast for the Dynamo derby: the victory of the Muscovites with a handicap (-1.5), the odds – 1.70.

