Dzambolat Tedeev on salaries in football: “There, one athlete receives millions, which we spend a year on a budget of 70 people” – Wrestling

The head coach of the Russian national freestyle wrestling team, Dzambolat Tedeev, spoke about salaries in football and in his sport.

– 11 years ago in an interview with SE you said that the team’s budget is $ 1.5 million. How many now?

– About 2 million dollars, but that’s not the point. Anyone would like the budget to be according to merit, according to the result. Let’s say I lose everything, I don’t even make the top three … I don’t want to focus on a specific sport …

– I think I understand what you mean.

– Yes, one athlete there receives millions, which we spend a year on a budget for 70 people. Our Olympic champion receives 100 thousand rubles a month, but this person has not achieved anything, he just runs and jumps, and all the journalists are discussing where his pimple popped out on his leg. And it happens with us that the guys need to be operated on, but we do not talk about it, we do everything quietly, in silence.

I don’t know why such a prejudiced attitude, in my opinion, should be reconsidered. When an athlete becomes a world champion or an Olympic champion, he is given an honored master of sports, and the other athlete does not become anyone, does not even get into the top five, but also receives a deserved master of sports. For what?

Then you need to change the criteria. If you are in the top five – you get it, or by sports. To be honest. Someone has everything – but there are no results, and for someone nothing – but there are results. I don’t understand this trick, any normal person will not understand.

– In the same interview, you said that your salary is 25 thousand rubles a month.

– At that time, there were not even 25 thousand, but 15 thousand.

– And now?

– Now somewhere around 130-140 thousand.

– You are satisfied? Is this fair, in your opinion?

– I pay my driver 100 thousand rubles. People in my status in other sports make millions.

– Fabio Capello for his work in the Russian national football team, if I am not mistaken, received 6 million euros a year.

– Here. And where is the result? And we have a result. I think that … Who hears us and who watches this interview, draws appropriate conclusions, maybe the situation will somehow improve. If our children, our athletes will not be a role model … They must understand: if I become a world champion or an Olympic champion, then I will have no questions in this regard, – said Tedeev.

Dzambolat Tedeev: “Olympic gold in Russia now costs 56 thousand dollars. Everyone pays more! What are we doing, guys, where are we falling? “