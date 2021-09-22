Dziuba’s predecessors. Who refused the call to the Russian national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba refused to be called up to the Russian national football team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Slovenia and Slovakia. Which of the Russians before Dzyuba made the decision not to go to the national team – in the material of RBC

In the past five years, Dziuba has been the main striker of the Russian national team. Under Stanislav Cherchesov, the Zenit striker took part in two major international tournaments, became the captain and caught up with Alexander Kerzhakov in the list of the top scorers of the national team. At the first training camp under the leadership of Karpin, Dziuba was not called up, and the second time the striker refused himself, motivating the decision with “non-optimal form”.

“I thought about this situation for a long time and came to the conclusion that I haven’t gotten my optimal shape yet to help the national team 100 percent. It was difficult to enter the new season. Now, little by little, I began to return to its previous form, but I feel that I have not yet fully typed it. The national team has important games ahead, so it would be wrong to go and take someone’s place now. About which I honestly told the coach. My solution is situational. Here and now. I have always dreamed and still dream of playing for my country and I hope to join our team more than once and score more than one goal, ”the 34-year-old forward explained.

The day before, Dziuba entered the extended list of the Russian national team for the October matches. The national team will face Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11). On the same day, the forward scored a double in the game of the eighth round of the RPL against Rubin (3: 1), scoring the first goals this season.

Igor Denisov

In 2007-2008. the Zenit midfielder was one of the best defensive midfielders in the country. In two seasons, Denisov won the championship and the Russian Super Cup, scored a goal in the victorious UEFA Cup final and won the UEFA Super Cup. In the summer of 2008, Denisov could have added one more award to the piggy bank – the Euro bronze, but the midfielder refused to be called up to the national team, which was then coached by Guus Hiddink.

“Why did I refuse to go to Euro? The situation was very simple. I was not a player in the main squad, I was a player in the main squad of Zenit, with whom we won the UEFA Cup. Before the UEFA Cup final, a request came in who was going to the European Championship. I was not on this list. I am not even going to be the 15th or 20th player of the national team … When I saw this paper, the earth turned upside down for me. How so ?! The next day we played in the UEFA Cup final, I played well. And I also scored. When the lawyer came up to me and said, “Get ready,” I replied that I would not go. I was a little drunk – Radimov and I were jamming the whiskey at the airport. And then Borodyuk dials me and throws this phrase, to which I answered very harshly. He sent Borodyuk and not only him, but in the aggregate of everyone and everything. From that day on, my team did not work out, ”Denisov said on the YouTube channel“ Sychev Podcast and Denis Kazansky ”.

At the same time, according to Denisov, he has no grudges against Hiddink. In total, the football player played 54 matches in the national team, in which he gave 2 assists. In 12 games, Denisov entered the field with a captain’s armband. The last game of the midfielder in the national team was in a friendly match with Serbia (1: 1) in June 2016.

Marat Izmaylov

Izmailov was one of the most talented footballers of his generation.

By the age of 20, he managed to win the Russian championship with Lokomotiv, get on List 33 and go to the 2002 World Cup. At his first major tournament, Izmailov entered the starting lineup against Tunisia (2: 0) and Japan (0: 1), without scoring effective actions. In 2007 Izmailov went on loan to Sporting, and a year later he finally moved to Portugal. Since then, Izmailov has played only four matches for the national team – two friendly matches before Euro 2012 and two games in the group stage of the tournament, where the Russians did not leave the group. Prior to that, Izmailov’s last game in the national team was the 2006 match with Israel (1: 1) in qualifying for Euro 2008.

“Championship” wrote that Izmailov, repeatedly receiving a call to the national team, simply refused to go home under various pretexts. The publication suggested that he may be associated with some kind of criminal group. The footballer himself said in 2009 that he “never refused to play in the national team.” In total, the midfielder played 35 matches for the national team, in which he scored 2 goals and gave 1 assist. The last game was at Euro 2012 against Greece (0: 1).

“Letter of Fourteen”

In the history of the Russian national team, there was a case of mass refusal to perform. In November 1993, after being defeated by the Greek national team (0: 1) in the qualifying tournament for the 1994 World Cup, a group of footballers wrote an open letter with a request to replace head coach Pavel Sadyrin with Anatoly Byshovets.

The letter, written to the then Adviser to the President of Russia on Sports Shamil Tarpishchev, was signed by Yuri Nikiforov, Valery Karpin, Andrey Ivanov, Sergey Yuran, Igor Shalimov, Igor Dobrovolsky, Igor Kolyvanov, Viktor Onopko, Dmitry Khlestov, Sergey Kiryakov, Andrey Kanchelskis (by fax ), Alexander Mostovoy, Oleg Salenko, Vasily Kulkov.

Later, a number of players withdrew their signature, including Oleg Salenko, who eventually went to the 1994 World Cup and became the world championship record holder for the number of goals scored in one match (five goals against Cameroon).

Shalimov, Dobrovolsky, Kulkov, who never played at a major international tournament, did not go to the World Cup with Sadyrin, Kolyvanov, Kiryakov, Kanchelskis, who missed their only opportunity to play at the World Championship, and Ivanov, who was no longer invited to the national team.