EMURGO becomes a strategic partner and advisor for Matrixswap | Blockchain24

EMURGO, a global cutting edge technology company specializing in providing customized solutions, accelerator and educational services provider for the Cardano Blockchain Ecosystem (ADA) since early 2017.

“EMURGO will provide Matrixswap with its deep building experience in the Cardano ecosystem. As Matrixswap strives to create a decentralized trading platform with perpetual swaps deployed on Ethereum, Polygon, Polkadot and Cardano, it is important that we have the necessary experience and partnerships to fulfill this mission, ”reads the EMURGO message.

EMURGO will help expand Matrixswap to new territories by helping to bridge the trading gap between multiple blockchains.

What is EMURGO?

EMURGO is a global cutting-edge technology company providing customized solutions to overcome some of the toughest challenges in the most challenging organizations. As the founder of the Cardano protocol, EMURGO can leverage its capabilities for large-scale blockchain development and rapid deployment of solutions for the benefit of its customers around the world. EMURGO has offices in Singapore, Japan, USA, India and Indonesia, as well as a list of clients and partners around the world.

What is MatrixSwap?

Matrixswap (MATRIX) is a virtual AMM-based decentralized perpetual swap protocol deployed on the Polkadot and Cardano blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, users can sell or sell perpetual contracts of any asset with up to 25x leverage.