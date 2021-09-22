EU prepares to adopt a single standard for smartphone chargers – Apple is against

Tomorrow the European Commission will officially come up with a legislative initiative providing for a single standard for chargers for smartphones, tablets and headphones. The innovation could have a significant impact on Apple’s business, which traditionally uses standards that are incompatible with competitors’ products.

The EU executive authorities and lawmakers have been promoting the idea of ​​a single standard for more than ten years – it is believed that this will be better for the environment and more convenient for users. In addition, the European Commission insists on selling chargers separately from the devices themselves.

The main opponent of such initiatives is Apple with a Lightning cable that is incompatible with any other devices besides the company’s products. According to the manufacturer, a single standard will stifle innovation, create a “mountain of electronic waste” and even irritate consumers for some reason.

Competing devices usually use USB cables, in the current generation of electronics – USB Type-C, although at the end of 2018, presented by the commission, half of the models sold had USB micro-B ports, 29% – USB Type-C and only 21% – Lightning.