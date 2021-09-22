Everyone is discussing a video of Justin Bieber consoles his wife who was upset by Selena Gomez fans

This year, the Met Gala Costume Institute ball turned out to be very unsuccessful for Justin and Hailey Bieber, and if the rumors about the model’s pregnancy can be survived, then the trick of the Selena Gomez fans turned out to be a difficult test for the spouses.

So, when Justin and Hayley took to the red carpet, fans of his 29-year-old ex-lover began to shout her name, which, of course, greatly upset the wife of the 27-year-old musician.

It seems that some still believe that Selena, with whom Bieber dated intermittently for 8 years, is the perfect match for him.

The video with this situation immediately spread over the network. The footage shows Hayley beginning to cry, and Justin tries to calm her down. You can tell from the movements of his lips that he told his wife “I love you.”

After that, the girl asked for sunglasses, probably to hide the redness of the eyes. Do you like this couple?

