EVGA rates AMD Ryzen extreme overclocking X570 Dark motherboard at $ 690

EVGA has officially unveiled the X570 Dark motherboard designed for extreme overclocking for AMD Ryzen processors. Enthusiasts should be interested in the 17-phase power subsystem of the AM4 connector, hidden behind massive radiators, two slots for DDR4-4800 RAM (up to 64 GB), support for a triple BIOS, as well as a number of overclocking features, which we talked about in more detail last month.
The motherboard is equipped with two PCI Express 4.0 x16 slots (x16 / x0 or x8 / x8) with NVIDIA SLI support, one PCI-E 4.0 x4, two M.2 slots for NVMe drives, eight SATA 6 Gb / s ports, wireless Intel AX200 module providing support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 standards, an audio subsystem based on Realtek ALC1220 and a pair of 2.5 Gigabit network interfaces on Intel I225-V controllers.
Cooling of the AMD X570 chipset is passive. The novelty is also equipped with indicators of POST-codes, a connector for measuring voltages Probe-It, a temperature and voltage monitoring system, and start and restart buttons.
EVGA X570 Dark is made in E-ATX form factor. Its dimensions are 304.8 x 276.6 mm. The novelty is provided with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty.
Not everyone can buy the EVGA X570 Dark motherboard. And it’s not just about its high cost, which is $ 690. For purchase, the new product will be available exclusively to members of the EVGA club. You can become a member only if you have any EVGA product that you need to register on the company’s website, or if you actively participate in the life of the manufacturer’s social networks.
