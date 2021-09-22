Fans did not recognize the plump Selena Gomez in the new pictures

The paparazzi photographed Selena Gomez in Los Angeles, but people do not recognize the singer, deciding that she gained too much weight for the winter. And while critics, without choosing expressions, criticize the pop singer, the army of fans is already rushing to the rescue of the idol.
New photos of the American singer Selena Gomez appeared on the Web, in which the 29-year-old star in a gray cropped sweatshirt and black trousers stands next to one of the Los Angeles establishments. As Medialeaks wrote, the singer was never shy about showing her figure, so the pop singer can see her belly in the new pictures.
A little later, the paparazzi took a picture of a mysterious friend who joined the singer for lunch.
However, netizens drew attention not to the singer’s companion, but to the appearance of Selena. On Twitter, it was decided that Gomez seemed to be looking plump.
Oh, I was worried that Selena didn’t eat. Now you can sleep soundly.
As the footage spread across the Web, more and more people began to reproach the singer for not keeping track of her weight, not sparing expressions. Some admitted that they did not immediately recognize the singer in the photo.
It’s disgusting.
An army of fans stood up to defend the idol, who considered fat shaming (that is, criticism due to weight) of the star inappropriate. People stood up for the pop singer, drawing attention to the fact that the celebrity has a wonderful character.
People who call Selena Gomez fat when she looks like this is kind of crazy. The fact that people broadcast to society that a pig supposedly looks like this is the saddest thing. I pray for you. She is healthy, happy and amazing.
She looks healthy. People are so rude.
This isn’t the first time Selena has faced criticism for her weight. In 2019, the singer also complained that, due to the treatment of lupus, she gained extra pounds and faced fat phobia on the web. Also, as Medialeaks wrote, fans did not recognize the singer on the cover of Vogue, but it was no longer her figure.