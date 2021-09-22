Far Cry 6 commercial with Giancarlo Esposito

Far Cry 6 is only a few weeks away from release, so Ubisoft is pushing the game more actively. The French publisher has released an ad for the shooter with Giancarlo Esposito. The famous actor told the audience about the character he played in the new project.

In the video, live footage alternates with spectacular footage from the game. At the beginning of the video, Giancarlo Esposito says: “I’ll show you my most creepy villain – Anton Castillo from Far Cry 6”… He acts as the sole ruler of the tropical island of Yara, where the shooter takes place. The assassination of the dictator will be the central task of the players in the upcoming project. However, Giancarlo Esposito assures that they will not succeed. The actor laughs at the resistance that he creates from improvised cannons and uses in his struggle. “Cute dogs”…

The performer of the role of Anton Castillo also compared the rebels to the animals that escaped from the circus. And at the end he asked: “Are you ready to die for freedom?”

Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S. The game has already gone gold, so there will be no transfers. You can find out its system requirements in this material.