Federal Judge Rejects Ripple’s Petition to Access SEC Employees’ Trade History | Blockchain24

Ripple wanted to have a list of all cryptocurrency transactions made by people working for the SEC. A federal judge denied this motion.

A federal judge in New York dismissed a petition from Ripple Labs to order the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide cryptocurrency transaction records of its employees to prove the agency did not consider XRP to be a security.

SEC beats Ripple

Ripple filed the request on August 27, according to the official transcript. Their rationale for the request was that if SEC officers were found to be trading XRP, it would at least expose the SEC’s past lack of clarity about the nature of XRP. and, at best, prove that the SEC did not consider XRP to be a security before. Defendants argue that individual trading decisions will, at a minimum, reveal a lack of clarity regarding XRP’s status and whether the SEC considers XRP to be a security. Such evidence would likely undermine the SEC’s allegations that individual defendants acted recklessly and support the defense of the accused on the basis of fair notice. Defendants argue that they have a right to know if the SEC has allowed its employees to sell, buy and hold XRP “as market participants” for the appropriate period.

But Judge Sarah Netburn disagrees with Ripple for several reasons. First, it upholds the relevance of the SEC’s argument that “the pre-resolution decision-making process does not imply any determination by the SEC Ethics Council that a transaction is in compliance with securities laws,” ie the SEC Ethics Advisor did not suggest no provisions directly related to XRP. , so the trade history of the SEC employees is irrelevant.

Another key argument in favor of rejection was the lack of a legal basis for approving Ripple’s claims. Federal regulation protects the privacy rights of SEC employees as US citizens.