Forbes: Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list of the highest paid footballers of the year – 09/22/2021

TASS, September 22. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese striker for English Manchester United, was ranked number one in the Forbes list of the highest paid footballers of 2021. The list is published on the website of the publication.

The Portuguese earned a total of $ 125 million, of which $ 70 million are salaries, $ 55 million are advertising contracts. The second place in the ranking was taken by the Argentine striker of the French Paris Saint-Germain Lionel Messi, who earned $ 110 million ($ 75 million – salary, $ 35 million – advertising contracts).

Further in the ranking are Brazilian striker PSG Neymar ($ 95 million, $ 75 million + $ 20 million), PSG striker Frenchman Kilian Mbappe ($ 43 million, $ 28 million + $ 15 million), Egyptian striker of English Liverpool Mohammed Salah ($ 41 million, $ 25 million + $ 16 million), German Bayern striker Pole Robert Lewandowski ($ 35 million, $ 27 million + $ 8 million), Spanish midfielder of the Japanese club Vissel Kobe Andres Iniesta ($ 35 million, $ 31 million + $ 4 million), French midfielder Manchester United Paul Pogba ($ 34 million, $ 27 million + $ 7 million), Welsh forward of Spanish Real Madrid Gareth Bale ($ 32 million, $ 26 million + $ 6 million) and midfielder of the Belgian club Eden Hazard ($ 29 million, $ 26 million + $ 3 million).