Found 20 more innovations in iOS 15. Some of them worked only after the release

Yesterday, the final version of iOS 15 became available for download for all supported devices. Unfortunately, not all of the innovations announced at WWDC 2021 work in the first version of the system.

In addition to the already mentioned innovations, a lot of interesting things have appeared in the release version of iOS 15. We have collected 20 options that appeared in the late beta versions of the mobile OS, or even only worked in the final version of the system.

1. New settings for notifications on the lock screen

There are several new options for each app in the lock screen notification settings. They are available if you move the message block to the left and click the Options button.

Here you can turn off notifications from the specified application for 1 hour or until the end of the day. With the option enabled Summary of notifications (scheduled delivery), you can remove the received message before the bulletin appears.

This can be done with any message received on the lock screen or with the latest banners that will be displayed in Notification Center…

2. Configuring Scheduled Notifications

If you turn on the feature Delivery of notifications on a schedule (Settings – Notifications – Scheduled Delivery), you will be able to receive a summary of missed messages at any convenient time.

Banners will no longer be displayed instantly after a message arrives, but will be grouped to display at a specified time.

After that, in the notification settings of any application, it will be possible to deliver messages instantly or on a schedule summary of notifications. You can set up instant delivery for your most important apps and messengers and a summary for everything else.

3. New Do Not Disturb button in Control Center

The silent mode itself in iOS 15 has changed a lot and has acquired a large number of parameters. So that you don’t have to go into the settings to activate it and change the operating modes, the developers have changed the button Do not disturb at the control room.

It now takes the place of two square keys. In this case, clicking on the round icon will enable or disable the mode Do not disturb, and pressing the rest of the key will open the list of focusing profiles.

A button with three dots next to each profile will allow you to activate it for a selected time or go to the parameters.

4. Announce notifications using Siri

The virtual assistant will be able to read all incoming messages when working with a connected headset. The latest Beats or AirPods from the second generation will work.

To enable the chip, you need to go to Settings – Notifications – Announce Notifications and activate the main switches. Below you can specify a list of applications for which the chip will be triggered.

Now, when working with an iPhone and connected AirPods, you will be able to listen to all incoming messages from the selected programs.

5. Contextual queries for Siri

The voice assistant has become better at keeping up the conversation and answering follow-up questions in the context of the former.

If you ask a fact or information from the web, and then ask a clarifying question, you do not have to re-name the question object.

The chip does not work in the best way and Siri is still far from this indicator. Alice from Yandexbut the work is going in the right direction.

6. Working with content on the screen using Siri

Any content on the iPhone screen can now be instantly sent to another user. This can be done using a voice assistant.

Just start Siri in any way you can, say: “Send it” and add the caller’s name. Siri will offer to forward the content, all that remains is to confirm the sending.

In this way, you can share photos, music, web pages, files, notes, contacts and any other content in iOS.

7. Extensions for Safari

The default Safari browser in iOS 15 has received the most features and changes. One of the innovations of the application is support for third-party add-ons and extensions.

Individual programs that add new features to Safari can be found in the section Preferences – Safari – Extensions – More extensions… Here you will see paid and free utilities from the App Store that can be embedded in the browser.

The choice is not so large yet, but in the future there will be many useful add-ons, alternative start pages for Safari, utilities for customizing the appearance of sites and more.

Already, you can find several non-standard add-ons for the page viewer in iOS.

8. Privacy protection settings in Mail

The standard email client on the iPhone has been seriously upgraded from a security point of view. There was a new switch along the way Settings – Mail – Privacy Protection.

After activating it, the utility will hide the device’s IP address when downloading new mail and sending messages.

This will prevent attackers from tracking your location while using your email client.

9. New gestures in Apple Music

The music player in iOS has got new buttons and gestures for faster and more convenient playback control.

A pair of keys is available when you swipe to the right of the track name, and a couple more with a similar gesture in the opposite direction.

Near the left border of the screen, there are buttons for adding to the queue or to the end of the playlist. On the right are the keys for downloading or deleting a track from the library.

10. Additional features of the Dictaphone

Standard application Voice recorder got new settings and useful options.

While listening to the recording, you can change the playback speed. There is a trick that automatically skips silence.

In export mode, you can now share several recordings at once, previously you had to send files one by one.

11. Magnifier in the Control Center

In iOS 15, the Magnifier chip, which was previously an option for people with disabilities, was allocated to a separate application.

In order not to keep an extra icon on the desktop, but at the same time not to abandon a useful addition, you can add a button for activating the magnifying glass to the control center.

This is done along the way Settings – Control Center…

12. New Actions for quick commands

The main app for all crutch lovers has three new actions. They will allow you to create even more sophisticated automation scenarios and work faster with your smartphone.

▶ Taking a screenshot… Allows you to take a screenshot by the trigger and quickly share it or upload it to the network.

▶ Setting orientation lock… If you bind the option to the launch of any application, then it will always launch in the desired display orientation and will not rotate the screen at the most inopportune moment.

▶ Setting the data mode… This action may switch to the correct network depending on time or location. 2G / 3G / 4G / 5G… This is convenient if the specified geolocation has poor coverage in any of the ranges.

13. Deep integration of the Translation application

The utility for translating words, phrases or expressions now works at the system level.

To find out the meaning of any foreign word, just hold it down until the context menu appears and select the item Translation…

The chip will work in most standard and many third-party applications that allow you to highlight text when viewing documents or sites.

14. Bad weather notifications

The standard weather app on the iPhone has learned to send notifications about sudden changes in weather conditions.

In the settings, you can turn on notifications for the current location or other added cities.

15. Wizard for moving to a new device

With the release of iOS 15, Cupertinos will allow free storage of an iPhone or iPad backup in iCloud for up to three weeks during the transition to a new device. Previously, for this you had to make a local backup or pay for an additional amount of cloud storage.

Now it is enough to go to Settings – General – Reset and activate preparation for a new device.

A full backup of the device will be created in iCloud, which will be stored 21 day… You can wash a gadget, prepare it for sale or transfer to another user, and order a new device yourself.

16. The long-awaited alarm change

One of the oldest iOS apps has undergone some interesting changes.

At first, a year later, the developers decided to return the “drum” of timing, familiar from the first versions of iOS. It is much more convenient than the small windows with numbers invented last year.

At the same time, the previous version from iOS 14 is also available. You just need to tap on the clock during setup and a keyboard will appear for quickly entering the time using the buttons.

Secondly, to change the alarm time is now enough just tap on it… It is strange that it took the developers 15 long years to introduce such an innovation.

17. Notifications about forgotten devices

All new Apple gadgets to be updated to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Montereywill get some of the capabilities of the AirTag.

Each device can be configured to notify the user when a certain distance from the owner’s iPhone is removed. So, if you try to forget your iPad or MacBook in a cafe, a notification will immediately arrive on your iPhone.

Of course, you will be able to set up trusted zones in which you can leave devices without triggering the token. Each device is configured in the application Locator…

A complete list of supported devices will be announced at a later date.

18. Background sounds in AirPods

When working with connected Apple headphones or most Beats headsets, you can quickly enable background sounds to play.

To do this, you first need to add a switch Hearing along the way Settings – Control Center…

After that, you need to open the upper curtain with switches and hold down a new button. Below you will see an icon for quickly activating background sounds.

19. Improved suggestions for a stack of widgets

The smart stack of widgets, which can switch information cards depending on the time or busyness of the user, is now smarter.

The new iOS algorithms will even better track the regular user actions and automatically change the widgets in the stack. In addition, the stack can offer shortcuts and buttons for frequent user actions that occur regularly.

You can activate the suggestion mode while editing a smart stack with a special button Widget suggestions…

By the way, the appearance of the button Smart replacement has changed.

20. Finding a turned off iPhone

With iOS 15, the iPhone will be tracked across a network of compatible devices, similar to the AirTag. The gadget does not actually turn off completely, but goes into a low power state and activates the Bluetooth tag.

This mode will constantly work after turning off the smartphone, or it will be able to keep the gadget in the search mode for several hours after the battery is discharged. If there is another Apple technology nearby with access to the network, it will indicate the location of the device using a secure protocol.

Cupertinians promise that location tracking will be possible even after a complete reset of the iPhone, if the gadget has not been untied from the old Apple ID before. The option should significantly increase the chance of finding lost or stolen iPhones.

When you turn off the smartphone, you will see a corresponding warning, and to disable the setting, you will have to enter the unlock password.

This feature will work on all iPhone models with the U1 chip. These are iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and newer (excluding the second generation iPhone SE).

This is such a significant set of features added to the final release of iOS 15.

