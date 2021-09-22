Future flagship Core i9-12900K was noticeably faster than Ryzen 9 5950X in Cinebench R23 test

A sample of the upcoming flagship 16-core Intel Core i9-12900K processor of the Alder Lake generation turned out to be significantly more productive than the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X flagship processor in the multi-threaded test of the Cinebench R23 benchmark.

According to CPU-Z, the Intel chip was clocked at up to 5.3 GHz, which it was most likely able to achieve thanks to Thermal Velocity Boost technology. Intel’s upcoming flagship scored over 30,000 points in the Cinebench R23 multi-core benchmark test.

The flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor based on Zen 3 architecture is equipped with 16 cores capable of processing 32 virtual threads. The older model of the Alder Lake series is also equipped with 16 cores. Eight of them, codenamed Golden Cove, are high-performance cores with support for Hyper-Threading technology. The other eight are power-efficient Gracemont kernels with no virtual thread support. That is, the Core i9-12900K has 24 threads in total.

Testing of the Core i9-12900K processor was conducted on Windows 10, which lacks support for Intel Thread Director technology, a new hardware scheduler that will allow the system to intelligently distribute tasks across threads in chips with hybrid architectures. Thread Director will work exclusively with Alder Lake and Windows 11 processors. According to the source, the chip was tested as part of a system based on a Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra motherboard equipped with 32 GB of DDR5-5200 RAM in the form of two modules using four logical 40-bit channel.

Despite the difference in the number of threads, the Intel processor was able to outperform the AMD solution. The Core i9-12900K scores 30,549 points, while the Ryzen 9 5950X scores 25,586 points in this test (according to AnandTech). The current flagship Intel Core i9-11900K scores 15,325 points in the same test.