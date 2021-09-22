Futures analysis: bears are back in the markets

Disclaimer Disclaimer: Forecasts for financial markets are the private opinions of their authors. The current analysis does not constitute a recommendation, trading guide, or investment research. ForkLog and Bybit are not responsible for the results of work that may arise when using this material to make trading decisions.

The negative dynamics in the stock markets affected cryptocurrencies. Against the background of the debt problems of the Chinese developer China Evergrande Group, world indices lost from 1% to 3.6%. On September 21, Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped to $ 40,100 and $ 2,800, respectively.

Where will the current correction stop? We analyze the price levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange.

BTCUSD

On September 20, Bitcoin tested the level of $ 42,600. At the time of publication of the material, the asset is trading at about $ 42,900. If the price fixes below this level, we can expect a decline in BTCUSD to the next support at $ 37,500.

Levels on the daily BTCUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit) chart. Data: TradingView.

If the level of $ 37,500 is held, one should expect a sideways movement of the asset in the trading range of $ 37,000- $ 40,000 in order to retest the resistance of $ 50,000.

However, if negative dynamics persist in the stock markets, a more likely scenario will be the continuation of the downtrend with re-testing of support in the $ 30,000 zone.

ETHUSD

At the time of publication, ETHUSD holds the psychological $ 3000 mark. If it is broken, the next important support will be the $ 2500 level.

Support levels on the daily chart ETHUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit). Data: TradingView.

conclusions

Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to struggle to hold the $ 42,600 and $ 3,000 levels, respectively, but retesting them suggests that buyers are weak.

If it fixes below these levels, the likelihood of Bitcoin dropping to support by $ 37,500 increases.

