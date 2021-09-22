Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Pre-order of new smartphones iPhone 13 starts in Russia. This is stated on the Apple website.

On Wednesday, September 22, the opportunity to pre-order the new model became available, and from September 24, smartphones will go on sale.

According to the information indicated on the Apple website, the cost of the new iPhone 13 will start from 79.99 thousand rubles, the iPhone 13 Pro – from 99.99 thousand rubles, on the IPhone 13 mini – from 69.99 thousand rubles, on the iPhone 13 Pro Max – from 109.99 thousand rubles. They will be available in blue, pink, red, white and black.

On September 14, Apple introduced the iPhone 13 with a larger battery and improved display. The line also includes the Mini 5.4 “, Pro (6.1”) and Pro Max (6.7 “). All of them are equipped with the A15 Bionic processor and will receive an increased battery capacity. In addition, smartphones with a diagonal of 6.1 and 5.4 inches, respectively, will receive a reduced “bangs” – a cutout in the screen for the front camera, speaker and sensors.

It also became known that the devices received new batteries. For example, the iPhone 13 mini has a 9.57 watt-hour battery, which is 12 percent more than the iPhone 12 mini. The base iPhone 13 has a 10.78 watt-hour battery, up 15 percent from the iPhone 12. The Pro models also feature improved batteries. So, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 10.78 watt-hour battery, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 16.75 watt-hour battery. That’s 12 percent and 18 percent more than the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively.