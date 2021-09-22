Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple intends to develop a tool for remote diagnosis of users’ mental health. Reported by The Wall Street Journal.

As it became known to reporters, the company is working on technologies that could prevent mental disorders of gadget owners. The documents reviewed by the authors dealt with depression and cognitive decline.

Apple’s efforts are the result of a collaboration with the University of California, Los Angeles and the pharmaceutical company Biogen. So, according to one of the directions of work, the IT giant intends to present software that could collect data on the health of users and, based on this information, conduct diagnostics. The information will be collected by the smartphone, while the data will not be sent to the company’s servers.

As part of the study, which began in 2020, the company’s specialists using iPhone and Apple Watch collected and analyzed data from 150 volunteers. By the end of 2021, the corporation intends to conduct a study among another three thousand participants.

Apparently, the future project is related to the collaboration with Biogen, which Apple announced in January. The company intends to monitor the health status of users in order to prevent the development of serious mental diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, based on the collected data.

At the end of 2020, British scientists denied the opinion that a long time spent behind the screen of a smartphone and other devices could harm the user’s mental health.