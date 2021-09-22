Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Samsung may merge the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line of smartphones into one series. This is reported by the publication GizmoChina.

Journalists refer to information from a well-known insider under the nickname Ice Universe. The author noted that the Korean company will no longer release flagship Note series smartphones. At the same time, Samsung intends to take the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines and combine them into one.

According to the author, the company will release the flagship Galaxy S, but with distinctive Note details. Apparently, we are talking about large screens and the presence of a stylus. The current generation Galaxy S21 has stylus support, but the accessory must be purchased separately. In Note smartphones, the stylus has always been included.

Reporters noted that the Korean manufacturer has effectively erased the boundaries between the S and Note series by introducing the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone to the market. According to experts, in this device the company’s engineers have embodied the main features of all previous flagships.

In mid-September, Ice Universe announced that Samsung could launch a new generation of the Galaxy Note smartphone in 2022. “I’ve seen evidence of the next generation Galaxy Note,” wrote the author on his social media.