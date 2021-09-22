Gaming laptop Redmi G 2021 appeared in versions with processors AMD and Intel

The Chinese company Xiaomi has announced gaming-grade portable computers Redmi G 2021. The devices are equipped with the Windows 10 operating system with the possibility of a subsequent upgrade to Windows 11.

Buyers will be able to choose between versions based on AMD and Intel hardware platforms. In the first case, a Ryzen 7 5800 processor is used, in the second, a Core i5-11260H chip. The amount of RAM in both versions is 16 GB, and the solid-state drive can hold 512 GB of data.

Laptops are endowed with a 16.1-inch display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. A Full HD panel with a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels is applied. Provides 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Graphics processing is occupied by a discrete accelerator NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

The efficient Hurricane Heat Dissipation 3.0 system with two fans is responsible for cooling. Modification on the AMD platform is additionally equipped with copper heat pipes.

The equipment includes Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless adapters, high-quality DTX: X Ultra Sound audio system, full-size backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C ports.

The Redmi G 2021 with an AMD processor is around $ 1080, with an Intel chip at $ 880. Sales will begin before the end of September.