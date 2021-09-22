Golovin announced his desire to enter the history of the Russian national football team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Russian midfielder said that he strives to be an example for young footballers of Monaco, as well as that in his youth he was inspired by Andrey Arshavin

Photo: Alexander Scheuber / Getty Images



Russian AS Monaco midfielder Alexander Golovin said he strives to be a leader and an example for his team’s young footballers. He also hopes to become a significant footballer for the history of the Russian national team.

“Since I am one of the most experienced footballers on the team, I have to play my part in supporting young footballers. I feel this responsibility. I also try to give my best, to play 100% in every match to set the right example, “the Monaco website quotes the 25-year-old Golovin.

“I think I need to devote a significant amount of time to supporting young players both on and off the pitch, and that in this aspect I have room to grow. To be a leader, an example to follow is what I strive for, ”the Russian added.

Golovin also said that in his youth he was inspired by Andrei Arshavin. “I hope to become a significant footballer for Russia from a historical point of view, to be on a par with the great players who left their mark with their play. When I was young, I really liked Andrei Arshavin. I must say that he had an aggressive style of play, he always tried to shoot on goal and be in the right place at the right time. I was largely inspired by his performance, ”the midfielder said.

Sunday’s match of the sixth round of the French championship with “Nice” (2: 2) became for Golovin 100th in the Monegasques, he managed to score a goal. He has 15 goals and 19 assists for the club. In the current squad, Golovin is second in the number of matches played for AS Monaco, after Djibril Sidibé.