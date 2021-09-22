Google is ready to slow down the Chrome browser – Gazeta.ru

Google is considering slowing down the proprietary Chrome browser for the sake of user safety, it says in the blog of the service team.

According to Chrome research, 70% of vulnerabilities are related to memory security. The experts considered three options that can save users the trouble – checking compile time, runtime, and using safer programming languages.

The first method turned out to be unrealizable due to the peculiarities of the C ++ language. At the same time, the developers noted that MiraclePtr can be used to check the runtime, thereby eliminating 50% of vulnerabilities in Chrome. If the company decides to choose this option, it will increase user safety, but it can also lead to some performance and stability issues for the browser.

In addition, Google employees are considering using the Rust programming language to implement compilation checks.

