Hajiyev commented on the removal of Slutsky in the match with Zenit

Member of the Technical Committee of the Russian Football Union Haji Hajiyev commented on the removal of Rubin’s head coach Leonid Slutsky in the match of the 8th round of the RPL against Zenit (1: 3).

“I consider Slutsky one of the most intelligent Russian coaches. Leonid Viktorovich is not guided by emotions in his assessments. Emotions on the benches are common for any coach, no matter how seasoned and balanced. It is unnatural not to show them in the game. Emotions are also needed for work. An artist will not paint a picture, and a poet will not write poetry if he does not have an emotional impulse. Telling the coach not to show emotions is absolutely wrong.

Although coaches are subjective in assessing the work of referees, they are often right. Especially qualified coaches like Slutsky. Leonid Viktorovich in one of his comments said that judges should be held accountable for their actions. There is logic in his words. Why should a coach give a comment after a tense match, but not a referee? And he is absolutely right, “- quotes the words of Hajiyev RT.

Recall that after the match, Slutsky called the match referee Sergei Ivanov unsuitable.