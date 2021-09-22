Hideo Kojima talks about using DualSense in Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5

Upcoming Adventure Game Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will actively use almost all the features of the gamepad DualSense console Playstation 5… Representatives of the studio spoke about this in a series of messages. Kojima Productions via their official Twitter channel.

In particular, the developers focused on the fact that DualSense will not only vibrate differently, depending on the type of surfaces on which Sam moves in Death Stranding, but also reproduce the corresponding sound effects – the rustle of leaves, the murmur of water and the crunch of snow.

Separately, the Kojima Productions team also mentioned the DualSense adaptive triggers, noting that the strength of their resistance can be adjusted in the settings, and if the proposed options seem inconvenient to you, the function can be completely turned off.

Recall that the worldwide premiere of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will take place already September 24 only on PlayStation 5. Key features of the re-release of the acclaimed hit Hideo Kojima will be various technical improvements, as well as additional content.

