how Angelina Jolie took part in a charity event dressed as a beekeeper

46-year-old actress Angelina Jolie continues to pursue a charity initiative as a UN ambassador. This spring, the star became an ambassador for the “From Women to Bees” program launched by Guerlain in cooperation with UNESCO. In the summer, Jolie visited an apiary in French Provence. We invite you to see how it was!

In the video, filmed exclusively for Vogue, the star in a beekeeper costume meets the participants of a charity project. Note that Jolie fearlessly picked up the pallet with the bees to examine them. In the video, the actress told why she decided to save bees. “When you really get into the process, you start learning a lot. For example, about the risk of losing about 30% of honey bees. If we didn’t have competent beekeepers and their important work, we would have lost them, ”Angelina admitted.

The star also told how the idea of ​​the “From Women to Bees” program was born. Jolie shared that they came up with this together with Guerlain. The program implies training in bee care, at the end of which all graduates will receive documents allowing them to become professional beekeepers. By the way, the actress said that she would be happy to meet with each of the participants in the program.

Photo: @guerlain

Recall that Angelina Jolie has been engaged in charitable activities and cooperates with the UN for many years.