How Delevingne, Kardashian and other patients with incurable psoriasis live – a doctor’s comment

Do you need a strict diet for psoriasis

Diet is not critical. But at the same time, there are foods that worsen the course of psoriasis (milk, flour, spicy and spicy foods, alcohol) and improve the condition of the skin (fish, fish oil, shark cartilage, flaxseed oil, oregano oil, milk thistle, turmeric, foods, rich in folic acid, iron, zinc). In general, it is very important that psoriasis patients monitor their digestion and prevent liver and gastroenterological pathologies.

What folk remedies can help

As for popular folk remedies, I would not recommend getting carried away with them, but advised you to contact a specialist – a dermatologist, who uses drugs and non-drug methods with proven effectiveness in his work. Today, the main guidelines for medical practice (and not only in dermatology!) Are federal clinical guidelines created by leading Russian scientists who summarized domestic and world experience in the treatment of diseases, including psoriasis. From folk remedies I can name tar, sulfur, urea, on the basis of which ointments, soaps, shampoos are made. These remedies have a rich history of use in the treatment of many skin conditions. And today they come out as active components of ready-made pharmaceutical medicinal and care dermatocosmetic forms. But before using them, you need to consult a doctor.