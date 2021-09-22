How Mars lost its oceans

Scientists have known for a long time that Mars, no less than Earth, was covered with oceans and lakes. But where did this water disappear to? Many options have been proposed to explain the phenomenon. One of the most popular – the strongest dust storms are to blame. They, like a vacuum cleaner, lifted not only sand into the atmosphere, but also water, where solar radiation decomposed it into molecules. However, this explanation had many opponents.

And so an international group of scientists published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences a new hypothesis for the disappearance of water on Mars. The planet simply didn’t have enough mass to hold the oceans.

The scientists made their conclusions by studying potassium isotopes, the content of which correlates with volatile substances, including water. The results showed that Mars lost much more potassium and other volatiles during its formation than Earth. But most importantly, an obvious relationship was found between the size of the planet, its gravity and the isotopic composition of potassium.

These results are essential for the search for life on planets other than Mars. According to scientists, there is a rather limited version of the size of the planets, in which they have a chance to have enough water for the existence of complex life forms.