How to downgrade from iOS 15 to iOS 14

The new iOS was released less than a day ago, and in our Telegram chat there are already a huge number of complaints about the operation of the system, battery autonomy and others. iOS 15 problems… This is the lot of those who installed the update – unfortunately, this was to be expected. Developers have yet to release app updates, so there is probably a reason to return to iOS 14.8 until stable is released. iOS 15 update…

Although upgrade issues are not common, it is important to save your data so that you can restore all files later when you roll back to a previous version of iOS.

Why rollback from iOS 15 is needed

When updating iOS, it is not uncommon for some users to have problems. Despite the fact that the update has come a long way of testing, some iOS 15 problems go unnoticed. This is where downgrading the iPhone to a previous version of iOS helps. It is important not to delay with this – after some time Apple simply stops signing iOS versions, as a result of which rollback becomes impossible.

Here are what iOS 15 problems found by our readers:

Insufficient performance of iOS;

Incorrect application work;

New iOS features do not work;

Unusual interface;

IPhone autonomy issues.

If you run into problems, it’s best to return to stable iOS 14.8. Here’s how to do it.

How to downgrade to iOS 14 without data loss

We already mentioned that it is important to create a backup before updating. This will allow you to roll back to iOS 14.8 without loss.

If the iPhone goes into a restart or does not turn on at all, and you have a backup from iOS 14, then there may be some problems. How to solve them – we have already described in a separate article.

What you need to do to bring back stable iOS 14.8:

Go to the ipsw.me website;

Click on iPhone, select your model from the list;

Select iOS 14.8 from the list;

Click on the firmware download button;

Connect iPhone to computer;

Launch iTunes and go to the section with the connected device;

Click “Update”. If iPhone freezes, then click “Restore”. In this case, the device is formatted, we will have factory settings for it;

Select the downloaded iOS 14.8 firmware file and wait for the process to end;

Download iPhone backup from iCloud. The same can be done if the copy is on a computer;

After completing the process, you will again have a working iPhone with iOS 14.8, which will have all the data at the time of the backup.

We remind you once again that this is the first public version. iOS 15 updates… Disable auto-update and closely follow the news in our Telegram channel: after a while Apple will solve the problems of iOS 15, after which it will be possible to install the firmware.