“I can’t even put on panties”: manager Emelianenko showed how Alexander was recovering from a spree

Azamat Bostanov, manager of heavyweight Alexander Emelianenko, posted a video showing how the 40-year-old veteran was gradually recovering form after a long spree that began last summer.

The video begins with Bostanov’s visit to Emelianenko’s home, during which Azamat invited Alexander to go with him.

“I can’t even put on my underpants,” Emelianenko answered him, lying on the bed.

However, in the end, the fighter was still able to pull himself together and put himself in order. Moreover, on September 18, he had a boxing match with blogger Artem Tarasov, winning by unanimous decision.

“I see that in social networks there is still a heated discussion of the fight between Emelianenko and Tarasov. First of all, I urge everyone to show respect for Artyom – he is a great fellow, that in principle he agreed to this fight. And he was tactically absolutely correct for his fighter. anthropometry and level. As for Alexander Emelianenko and the criticism addressed to him, I think this video will clearly show you which way we have gone. After a year’s spree and an absolutely disassembled state, he was able to gain his current form in 2.5 months. This is not a victory over Tarasov. This is a victory over oneself. Special thanks to everyone who was there, helped and believed in us. “