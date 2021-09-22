“I got a passion” There is a new star in the Tutberidze group. How a Russian junior woman breaks world records: Winter sports: Sports: Lenta.ru

At the first stage of the current season of the Grand Prix in figure skating among juniors with two world records, the Russian woman Sofia Akatieva won. She is 14 years old, she is engaged in the group of Eteri Tutberidze and has three most difficult multi-turn jumps in her arsenal. In terms of the amount of points, she not only greatly surpasses her peers, but can also compete with adults. At the national level, Akatieva has already conquered the main junior tournaments, and now she has every chance of becoming the best in the world. “Lenta.ru” – about a new star from the Tutberidze group and her Olympic prospects.

Akatieva started figure skating at the age of four – she became interested when she saw the Olympic Games in Vancouver. “I remember that when I came to the rink for the first time, I immediately got on the ice and went. The ice was huge, as it seemed to me then, but very beautiful, dazzling. I didn’t want to leave there anymore, ”the athlete explained and added that it was love at first sight.

Sophia has never trained anywhere other than Khrustalny. She is that rare example of a skater who from the very beginning was somewhere near the Tutberidze group. The first few years Sophia spent under the wing of Yulia Krasinskaya and Oksana Bulycheva, practicing at the same skating rink as Evgenia Medvedeva and Alina Zagitova. And in 2017, she herself was admitted to the strongest team in the country.

The company of ten-year-old Sophia on the ice already then, in addition to the triumphant Pyeongchang, was Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova and Alena Kostornaya – a trio that, a season after the Olympics, played out all world awards exclusively among themselves. They were closer to Akatieva in age and learned the most complex elements before her eyes. The young figure skater probably witnessed both the first triple axel and the first quadruple.

Sofia Akatieva and Eteri Tutberidze Photo: Vladimir Song / RIA Novosti 1/ 2

It is clear that over time it was simply impossible not to try to enter them. In an interview with TASS, Sophia confirmed: “I looked at Trusova and Shcherbakova and dreamed of trying some kind of quadruple. Of course, I wanted to be like them. I wondered if I could do it. I really wanted to feel this feeling of flying in a jump. Working with such famous athletes at the same skating rink adds an incentive to develop. ”

In December 2018, it became clear that Akatieva is the best at triple toe loop. Then she herself asked the trainers to try to twist four turns. She was allowed to do this on a “fishing rod” (a simulator that is attached to the skater with belts in the chest area and allows him to insure him when studying multi-turn elements – approx. “Lenta.ru”) and at some point it became clear that it was no longer necessary to support the skater.

12-year-old Sophia was allowed independent attempts, and in March she landed this jump for the first time. Almost in parallel with the sheepskin coat, the athlete also mastered the triple axel – she began to train in January 2019, and in April she left it for the first time.

After the sheepskin coat I thought: “Well, the quad has already turned out. A triple axel is probably no more difficult. ” And went Sofia Akatieva from an interview with TASS

Two ultra-si jumps at 12 years old is not a record. Another student of Tutberidze, and now Evgenia Plushenko, Veronika Zhilina, jumped the first quad even earlier, soon adding an axel to it. And Sofia Samodelkina, who trains at CSKA with Sergey Davydov, learned two quads at about the same age. However, this phenomenon is still not that rare – almost unique.

By the way, in 2018 Akatieva took part in the Ice Age project of the First Channel and reached the final. According to her, Tutberidze advised the athlete to try herself in the show. And in 2019, Sophia became the winner of the Talented Kids Awards-2019 in the nomination “Sportswoman of the Year” according to Babyer Magazine. She received the award from the hands of the Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin

Competition among juniors in Russia is no weaker than among adults. At the same time, Akatieva stands out, despite the achievements of her rivals comparable to hers. The first and most important thing that she takes is stability. The second, no less important, is skating skills. Another thing is charisma and extremely meaningful skating, the ability to convey an image.

In the 2020/2021 season, Akatieva competed primarily with Samodelkina. In the offseason, Zhilina left the Tutberidze group for the Plushenko Academy, and it took her time to get comfortable and collect all the content. The athlete did not succeed in clean skates for a long time. The rest – Elizaveta Osokina, Adelia Petrosyan, Elizaveta Berestovskaya, Sofya Muravyova – in the presence of Akatieva and Samodelkina fought only for bronze.

Sofya Akatieva in the short program at the Russian Cup in the 2020/2021 season Photo: Vladimir Song / RIA Novosti

The main starts for the juniors were the stages and the final of the Russian Cup, as well as the national championship. Akatieva took part in the first and fourth stages, which took place in Syzran and Kazan. In both she won, and with quite an adult amount – more than 230 points. For comparison: Berestovskaya won the second stage in Moscow, gaining 202 points for two programs. And Kostornaya, who won the final of the adult Grand Prix in the 2019/2020 season with a world record in total, received 247. To say that 16-17 points in figure skating is an abyss is wrong. This is, in fact, the price of one cascade, which starts with a quadruple.

A new star has lit up! If it were not for the age restrictions, I would still argue who would have won the Beijing Olympics if, say, it had been postponed for two years Alexander Zhulin about Akatieva’s victory at the stage of the Russian Cup in Kazan

Akatieva lost in absentia to Samodelkina, who at the final stage in Moscow received a large sum, but took her toll in the final of the tournament. She cleanly performed two quadruple sheepskin coats and a triple axel and surpassed her rival, in whose arsenal there were two quadruple salchows. At the same time, a month earlier, at the national championship among juniors, the student Tutberidze also won – then she bypassed Petrosyan and Muravyova, and Samodelkina was completely left without a medal. Thus, for the whole season Akatieva did not lose a single tournament.

Until this autumn, Akatieva did not take part in international tournaments. In July 2020, such competitions were canceled for an entire season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the Grand Prix series has started, and Krasnoyarsk took the first stage. In addition to Akatieva, four more Russians went there: Sofya Samodelkina, Elizaveta Berestovskaya, Anastasia Zinina and Elizaveta Kulikova. It was obvious that the Russian figure skaters would share the medals. Among foreign women, not a single rival of stars from the sky is missing.

Related materials “She’s out of competition” Tutberidze is preparing a new star for the Olympics. Kamila Valieva should outshine Zagitova and Kostornaya “Just not to get killed!” A new star has shone in Russian figure skating. She is stronger than the students Tutberidze and Plushenko

In the morning before the skating, the skaters impressed the audience with ultra-si elements, so it was impossible to say in advance that Akatieva was a cut above the rest. What was the cost of a quadruple rittberger from Samodelkina – a jump that was never performed by girls at official starts! But that’s training. Here it is time to return to talks about stability, which Akatieva does not hold. In this sense, she still surpasses all the coach’s students, including Trusova and Shcherbakova.

In the short program, which the student of Tutberidze skates to the music of the Italian pianist Ezio Bosso, she unmistakably made a cascade of a triple axel – a double toe loop with arms up, a single double axel and a triple flip. Coupled with good components, this allowed her to immediately break into the leaders. Samodelkina, who could compete with Akatieva in terms of jumps, fell from the axel and was left without a cascade. At that very moment, the fate of gold was decided.

In her free skate as Mulan (the coaching staff decided to leave this production since last season) Akatieva confidently performed a triple axel, a cascade of quadruple and triple sheepskin coats and quadruple salchows (albeit with the touch of the ice). This guaranteed her victory, and with two world records: for the free program, she received 157.19 points, and in total – 233.08. The second place was taken by Zinina, who coped with one quadruple, and Samodelkina, who managed to rehabilitate herself for the short one, became the third.

Sofia Akatieva at the Grand Prix stage among juniors in the season 2021/2022 Photo: Oleg Nikishin / International Skating Union / Getty Images

After leaving the ice, the champion-record holder stated that she was used to such a volume of ultra-s and she wanted to jump and jump. “In training, I did a lot of ligaments, a lot of attempts. And there is no longer such a feeling that skating with such jumps is something new for me, just very, very difficult. Rather, I have an excitement, especially when everything works out, ”Sophia shared her impressions.

For some reason, Akatieva’s reputation in the press is already ambiguous. In addition to admiring articles, they wrote, for example, that she behaves as if “she knows her worth, fully realizes what she is capable of, and understands how much it will give her in the future, believes that the audience is already her default, and plays on the public. ” Not that such a characteristic can seriously offend, but flattering for a 14-year-old athlete, who has not yet had the opportunity to achieve big victories, seems to be little here.

However, a few interviews show that Akatieva is a typical student of the Tutberidze group. Modest, calm and yes – not used to doubting herself, but only in a good way. Pupils of “Khrustalny” usually do not scatter words, because they are taught to prove by deeds. Unless it was never forbidden to talk about plans, at least carefully.

Figure skating is my life, and everything I have now is connected with it. Yes, working many hours at a high level of training every day is not easy. This is very responsible. But this is a struggle with your fears and desires – for example, to eat, sleep and just do nothing. But I can’t show weakness and betray my dream Sofia Akatieva

The fact that Akatieva is now showing the highest level seems predictable if you look back at her past achievements. They began to notice her not in an instant, but now the applause sounds much louder, especially since Kamila Valieva, Maya Khromykh, and Alisa Liu have become adults. Yes, today Akatieva is the strongest junior in the world. This is shown not so much by the only successful start, by which it should not be worth judging, as by the technical set and strong nerves. The second is the most important, because the winner is not the one who enters the conditional five quads and falls from everyone, but the one who does two cleanly. In addition, Akatieva, apparently, plans to add: in training, she seems to have already tried all the existing quads.

It is still far from reaching the adult level. There are many months of training ahead, which are important to carry out without injuries, and unpredictable growing up. In juniors, Akatieva will skate for two more incomplete seasons, and right now it is inappropriate to speculate how high her chances are for gold at the 2026 Games in Milan. Everything changes too quickly in this sport and the competition is too high. However, Sophia does not hide her dream of an Olympic medal, and she really has reason to at least think about it.