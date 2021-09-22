“I just need to do my job. The best way”. Vitoria again answered the question of a possible resignation

The head coach of Spartak Rui Vitoria, after the defeat of CSKA (0: 1) in the derby in the 8th round of the Tinkoff RPL, again talked about a possible resignation.

– What can you tell the fans?

– We play for the fans, they supported us with high quality. We did our best. My opinion is that we were out of luck. Not only, but it didn’t work for us. Many thanks to them.

– Aren’t you afraid of resignation?

– All this is not easy. It was not easy for me from the very beginning, but I train for a long time, I have experience. If we talk about rumors, then nothing good will happen. I just need to do my job. Best for Spartak… Just work. Rumors are part of our job.

– Don’t you think that the players are not progressing? There are few Spartak players in the national team.

– There were 4 players last time from Spartak in the national team. It seems to me that there weren’t many of them before. I see no problem with this. Zobnin is injured, what is the difference between the last call and the current one. It was the same before. Of course, sometimes players look better, sometimes worse.

– What are the goals of “Spartak” in the year of the centenary of the club now? Stay in the RPL?

– The goal is to win every next match… We focus on every game. So it was originally, so it will be in the future. It is necessary to create conditions to win … Although now is not the right moment to talk about it. You need to concentrate on the game, try to always win. This is our goal. As it was, it remained.

