In Sochi, Verstappen may receive a new engine

In Sochi, Max Verstappen will lose three places at the start for a collision with Lewis Hamilton in Monza, but Red Bull Racing does not exclude that the Dutchman will receive another penalty for replacing the power plant. Red Bull sports consultant Helmut Marko said the decision will be made after qualifying.

Helmut Marko: “We are limited in the number of engines. In one of the next races, we will have to use a new engine – this is a consequence of the damage that Verstappen’s car received at Silverstone. We fully admit that the replacement of the power plant may take place in Sochi. Let’s see what the weather will be like, and what awaits us in qualifying, and then we will make a decision. It all depends on the balance of power, on the ability to overtake and on the chances of earning points when starting from the last positions.

Fortunately, you can overtake in Sochi. Let’s see how fast our car is compared to Mercedes, and then adjust the strategy. The Sochi track has always been a great fit for Mercedes, but now it is not so important, because we have significantly improved and were fast on almost all tracks this season. “

After the accident at Monza, Lewis Hamilton complained of poor health, but Helmut Marko believes that the seven-time champion was too dramatized.

Helmut Marko: “This incident was not life threatening. If Lewis really had severe neck pain or other problems, he wouldn’t fly to New York the next day and show up wearing a funny suit. If he decided to take a seven-hour flight, despite a neck injury, then everything is not so serious.

I don’t think Lewis and Max will ever become friends, they have completely different personalities. In addition, we have completely different companies, each with its own approach and philosophy. We have a bit of a tense relationship now, but we don’t have to become enemies. Mutual respect is enough.

For our part, we try to influence Max so that he respects rivals and avoids accidents whenever possible. But Max is a racer, and when he lowers his visor, he forgets what we are talking about.

Hamilton is a very experienced and most successful driver, but Max has already played over a hundred Grand Prix. I think common sense will prevail. Now we are ahead, but we want to increase the lead in the championship thanks to good results, and not try to maintain the advantage through accidents until the end of the season. “