Intel Core i9-12900K outperforms AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in Cinebench R23 multi-threaded test / News / Overclockers.ua

There are only a few weeks left before the official presentation of 12th generation Intel Core desktop chips (Alder Lake-S), which is why the number of details about them is growing every day. This time, the results of testing the flagship processor Core i9-12900K in the Cinebench R23 benchmark appeared on the Web.

Intel Core i9-12900K operates with eight high-performance Golden Cove cores and eight energy-efficient Gracemont cores. For “large” cores, the maximum Turbo Boost frequency is 5.3 GHz, for “small” – 3.9 GHz. Hyper-Threading technology is supported only by “large” cores, which explains the ability to process 24 threads. The flagship’s arsenal also includes 30 MB of L3 cache, a dual-channel DDR5-4800 controller and integrated Xe-LP graphics.

The bench was based on a Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Ultra motherboard, 32 GB of DDR5-5200 RAM. The CPU-Z utility assigns a 4-channel RAM controller to the processor, which is explained by the presence of two independent 32-bit buses (or 40-bit with ECC) in the DDR5 module.

The head of Intel’s Alder Lake-S family completed the Cinebench R23 multithreaded benchmark with an impressive 30,549 points. For comparison, the 8-core Core i9-11900K passes the benchmark with an indicator of around 16.2 thousand points, while the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is gaining about 28.6 thousand points.

The first 12th Gen Core CPUs and LGA1700 motherboards with the Intel Z690 chipset will go on sale in the second half of November.

TechPowerUp