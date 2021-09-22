“It’s worth every penny”: what Guerin and Whims said after signing a $ 45 million contract

Smiling as always Kirill Kaprizov appeared at the location of the “Minnesota” at the very beginning of the training camp. The striker, who today signed a new five-year contract with a salary of $ 9 million a year, on this occasion immediately gave a press conference with the general manager of the club. Bill Guerin… The main points were discussed at it – the pressure associated with the signing of the largest agreement in the history of the “savages”, the reality of a return to the KHL, rumors about which were circulating in the overseas press all summer, and goals for the next five years.





On Monday, September 20, Guerin flew to Florida to meet in person with his star player and his agent. Paul Theophanos and promote sluggish negotiations. It worked and became, according to the general manager, one of the key success factors. As for the huge salary, Guerin considers it completely justified.

Previously, the name of Kaprizov was not listed in the list of players invited to the team’s training camp. Firstly, he did not have a contract, and secondly, it was unclear how soon he would be able to join the team when the agreement was concluded. However, the Russian has been in the United States for some time and has managed to be fully vaccinated, which means that he does not need to sit in quarantine for a week. Thus, Kaprizov will start the training camp together with the team (it starts on September 23).

“Nothing beats meeting in person. I think this is what helped us come to an agreement. Salary of $ 9 million a year? Kirill is not only what he does on the ice. He helped create a new look for Minnesota. This is an addictive player and worth something too. I think he’s where he should be. I think it’s worth every penny, ”Guerin said.

“I don’t feel any pressure because of such a big contract. Now that I’ve signed it, it’s simple. Hockey and nothing else, ”said Kaprizov.

The signing of a contract with Kaprizov was awaited not only by the fans and the management of the club, but also by Kirill’s partners. His post on Instagram was commented on by Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Fiala, Ryan Hartman, Jared Spurgeon, but Marcus Foligno, who wrote in Russian, stood out the most.



“KHL? No chance”

When Kaprizov was asked about the reality of the option to return to the KHL, a funny dialogue took place between the striker and Guerin – a sure sign that, despite the complexity of the negotiations, positive relations remained between them.

“No chance”, – answered the question of Whims.

“There was no need to answer, you will still need it in the next negotiations,” Guerin joked.





And finally, what was the real reason for the protracted negotiations – what goals Minnesota sets for itself and what is the chance of achieving them. Whims as an established player, Olympic champion, Gagarin Cup winner, best NHL newcomer, strives to win the Stanley Cup.

“The club wants to win the Stanley Cup. Now we have to work every day, ”he said.