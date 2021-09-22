Jolie and Pitt’s daughter is unrecognizable after sex reassignment hormone therapy

Angelina Jolie and transgender daughter are rapidly losing weight due to stress and pills Photo: EAST NEWS

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is unrecognizable after gender reassignment therapy. 14-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt changed her hair and began to look more like a girl. But more recently, the heiress of the stars wore trousers and behaved like a boy.

Looks like the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt changed her mind about becoming a boy. The actress was recently spotted with children shopping in West Hollywood. The star was accompanied by security.

In the pictures taken by the paparazzi, many drew attention to an interesting detail. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt changed after gender reassignment therapy. If earlier she wore boyish outfits, she had an angular appearance and a short haircut, now a 14-year-old girl for the first time in a long time appeared in public with bare legs… The child put on a short skirt-shorts. Fans also noticed that Shiloh has some hair and is now doing ponytails. Many people assume that the actors’ daughter could change her mind about becoming a boy…

But a year ago, secular chroniclers knew that Angelina had allowed her daughter to start hormone therapy for gender reassignment. According to rumors, the actress was looking for clinics that will be ready perform gender reassignment surgery Shiloh before she goes through puberty. All possible options were considered, including even moving to another country where such an operation would become possible.

Shiloh asked me to call her John since childhood. She refused to wear girly clothes and demanded that others perceive her as a boy. Perhaps now the teenager has outgrown the period of rebellion and accepted himself, abandoning both hormone therapy and surgery.

But if Jolie did not mind her daughter’s desire to become a boy, then Pitt, in turn, was against for Shiloh to start therapy before coming of age. After all, hormonal drugs block female maturation.

Then Jolie came up with an interesting method: she invited Shiloh to live in the form of a girl for one week, another – as a boy. “Angelina and Shilo have long been talking about how interesting it would be to spend part of the time in the role of a young man, and the other part in the role of a girl. Two completely different personalities. Thus, it will be possible to get rid of the torment of choice and avoid surgery,” the insiders reported.