Jolie hints at domestic violence from Pitt

The actress made a statement amid the spouses’ struggle for custody of the children.

In a new interview, Angelina Jolie said that her relationship with Brad Pitt made her realize the importance of children’s rights. The actress refused to clarify the details of the loud statement, citing the ongoing proceedings in the custody case. However, she still hinted at domestic violence from the ex-spouse.

When asked if she feared for the safety of her children during her marriage to Pitt, Jolie replied to The Guardian Weekend in the affirmative: “Yes, my whole family.”

The actress also spoke about her decision to file for divorce after 14 years of marriage. According to the star, it took her a lot of effort in order to make a decision about parting with the father of her children.

Jolie added that she suffered a mental trauma. According to her, she was “broken” because of the “terrible” experience she had in the “last decade.”

However, the actress believes that, despite all the difficulties, her family, including the father of the children, will eventually be able to improve relations.

“We will always be a family,” concluded Angelina Jolie.

We will remind, Brad Pitt sent to the court another petition in the case of custody of children.