Judge Sergei Ivanov – about criticism of Rubin head coach Leonid Slutsky: “We have no personal conflict and hostility”

Football referee Sergei Ivanov reacted to the criticism of Rubin head coach Leonid Slutsky. Ivanov removed the coach during the match between Kazan and Zenit, and after the game Slutsky called the referee unsuitable.

“We have no personal conflict and hostility that goes beyond the scope of our work. The task of the refereeing team is to work within the framework of the rules of the game. When violations occur, the arbiter must record them. There is no need to look for undercurrents in the work of judges. We go out to the field to do our job professionally. Despite the fact that football is a sporting confrontation, no one is interested in conflict. I have great respect for the work of coaches, knowing how difficult it is. The work of an arbiter is just as hard work. Each of us – players, coaches, referees – tries to do our job efficiently.

Since Leonid Viktorovich repeatedly left the technical zone, according to the rules of the game, the referee is obliged to react to this violation. I confirm the words of Slutsky: there were no insults, there was no obscene language. If I did not approach the technical area of ​​the teams, this does not mean that there was no preventive work during the game. It was conducted with the help of a reserve arbiter, with whom we were in constant contact through the intercom. If the coach comes out once or two meters, you can close your eyes to this. On Monday, violations were obvious, so sanctions followed. I am ready for a dialogue, if they allow me, I can explain why every decision was made on the field. I am ready to talk with Leonid Viktorovich, I respect him and all the participants in the process ”, – quotes Ivanov’s words“ Sport-Express ”.

Rubin lost to Zenit 1: 3. The double was scored by Artem Dziuba, another goal was scored by Claudinho. Kazan scored thanks to Dmitry Chistyakov’s own goal.

Sergei Ivanov sent off Leonid Slutsky for two yellow cards.

