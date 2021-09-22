Khabib Nurmagomedov showed a film dedicated to his father Abdulmanap and made fans cry: video

Former UFC title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov published a five-minute film about his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and moved fans.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov posted on his Instagram page a heartbreaking film dedicated to the memory of his father Abdulmanap Magomedovich.

The closest people of the large Nurmagomedov family took part in the video. Each spoke about the huge contribution of Khabib’s father to their development and formation.

A wise mentor, as the heroes of the video note, left behind a whole legacy: smart and developed athletes with a great love not only for sports, but also for people.

It is noteworthy that Khabib himself is not present in the video and that he published the video on his own birthday – September 20.

Fans were delighted with the touching film, some even noted that they started crying while watching.

“Your father was a wonderful person, it was evident! The Almighty takes the best ”,“ Eternal memory ”,“ We ​​still grieve ”,“ He even grasps me, who is far from the struggle and this culture, ”wrote the fans.

Note that the legend of Dagestan disappeared last year due to complications caused by coronavirus infection. After his death, Khabib said that he would never enter the octagon again.

A year later, he once again answered the question of whether he would ever fight.