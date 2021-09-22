KHL to Issue Digital Cards on Binance Marketplace and Launch Game

The Continental Hockey League launches the KHL.cards project. NFT cards will go on sale on September 27th. They will be released under the KHL license by the creators of the KHL.cards project by the Block-chain.com holding. Non-fungible tokens will be presented on the Binance crypto exchange marketplace.

The KHL.cards project will be the world’s first large-scale collaboration between the hockey league and representatives of the cryptocurrency industry. Owners will not only be able to collect digital cards, but also use them as a game. For this exclusive prizes will be provided.

It is planned to launch several types of cards: they will reflect vivid fragments of game episodes in a classic or animated format, footage from the KHL All-Star Games, detailed images of sports awards or the champions themselves. NFTs are developed on the basis of photo and video materials of all KHL teams. For example, the cards will include images of such famous athletes as Marko Anttila, Konstantin Okulov, Vadim Shipachev, Sergey Shirokov, and many others. Each type of card will have its own category: bronze, silver, gold and platinum – they indicate how valuable the card is: from standard to the rarest. Accordingly, the higher the rarity level, the fewer such cards will be issued, and the more expensive they will cost.