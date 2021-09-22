Kim Kardashian in a bikini has published new pictures from the rest

Summer for celebrities is another way to show which luxury resorts they love to vacation in.

40 year old Kim Kardashian just shared with followers a new blog post on Instagram. She, however, did not name the place where she bask in the sun and bathed in water, transparent as a tear. But she posted a few photos in which she poses in a sandy bikini and a hat.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

Kim is captured standing in the water. With a wide-brimmed hat, the celebrity covered her face, and in close-ups in other photos she focused on the bust.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

“Back to my beloved island” – so the star signed the photos.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

Previously, Kim Kardashian has already shown her followers pictures, in which she also basked in the sun in different bikinis and showed off her figure. In the photo, of course, everything looks perfect. Kim or her assistants are adept at using Photoshop.

Read also: Without makeup and in a lilac swimsuit: Kim Kardashian basks on a yacht

Kim Kardashian in swimsuits (20 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link