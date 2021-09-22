Kim Kardashian shocked her appearance at the Met Gala in a black look from head to toe: photo

In early August, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family appeared in a black jumpsuit at a Kanye West concert, through which only her eyes and lips were visible. Recently, wearing a leather balaclava and a raincoat, she was noticed at the registration of a gala evening at the hotel.

Users perceived this image not too positively. They began to compare him with the hero of “American Horror Story” and “Venom”, however, Kim does not give up and stubbornly demonstrates to the public his love for such outfits. It should be noted that she still manages to attract the attention of users. Such an image at the Met Gala 2021 will definitely be remembered by everyone.

Kim Kardashian’s image

The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” walked the red carpet in a sheath dress from the Balenciaga brand that completely covered her face. If in the previous outfit the eyes and nose were open in a balaclava, then here the whole face was covered with black fabric. The celebrity dress is adorned with a long train.

The image was completed with black pointed toe stocking boots and a meter long ponytail. Western media write that her ex-husband Kanye West insisted on such an appearance of Kim at a social event. According to him, such an image is “going beyond the boundaries of traditional fashion.”

The media also write that it was not Kanye West, as everyone thinks, who could pose next to Kim, but the fashion designer who came up with the terrifying images – Demna Gvasalia. Next to the millionaire, he posed in a black sweatshirt with a hood and sweatpants, covering his face with a black cloth.



An extraordinary image of Kim Kardashian / Photo from Getty Images



