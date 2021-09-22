Kim Kardashian wanted the best, but disgraced the whole network – only the best memes

take a look at the gallery

Recently, Kanye West released the long-awaited album “Donda”. Kim Kardashian decided to support the ex-lover and published screenshots of the musician’s songs in her Instagram-Stories.

With these pictures, the 40-year-old businesswoman wanted to demonstrate to the fans which compositions from the album she liked the most, but attentive users noticed one detail that made a laughing stock out of the woman.

The fact is that the pictures clearly show that Kim “listens” to the songs of her ex-husband without sound. This fact became the reason for many jokes.

And although Kardashian quickly corrected the situation, the Internet remembers absolutely everything. Next time, the beauty should be more careful so as not to get into such situations.

“Kim really says that Kanye’s music sounds so much better when it’s not heard.”

kim really said kanye’s music sounds sm better when it’s on mute 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dJXabrrftM – 𝒅𝒂𝒅𝒅𝒚 𝒄𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍 😮‍💨 (@timi_x_) August 30, 2021

“Kim Kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to Kanye’s new album without sound is driving me crazy.”

kim kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to kanye’s new album on MUTE is taking me out pic.twitter.com/9Ec3JtE5c4 – ben de almeida (@benoftheweek) August 29, 2021

“This is what Kanye did during their marriage: listened to Kim without sound.”

That’s what Kanye did during the course of their marriage: listen to Kim on mute 🤣🤣😌 https://t.co/3kc6eNKmVn – yasshnapandit (@yasshnapandit) August 29, 2021

“Yes, Kim, Kanye’s songs should be listened to without sound.”

Yes Kim, that’s exactly how Kanye’s songs should be heard, on mute pic.twitter.com/dx6sw6Ezwz – Vanshika (@oneshikathacker) August 29, 2021

