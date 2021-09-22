Kim Kardashian wanted the best, but disgraced the whole network – only the best memes

Kim Kardashian | Instagram
Recently, Kanye West released the long-awaited album “Donda”. Kim Kardashian decided to support the ex-lover and published screenshots of the musician’s songs in her Instagram-Stories.
With these pictures, the 40-year-old businesswoman wanted to demonstrate to the fans which compositions from the album she liked the most, but attentive users noticed one detail that made a laughing stock out of the woman.
The fact is that the pictures clearly show that Kim “listens” to the songs of her ex-husband without sound. This fact became the reason for many jokes.
And although Kardashian quickly corrected the situation, the Internet remembers absolutely everything. Next time, the beauty should be more careful so as not to get into such situations.
“Kim really says that Kanye’s music sounds so much better when it’s not heard.”
“Kim Kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to Kanye’s new album without sound is driving me crazy.”
“This is what Kanye did during their marriage: listened to Kim without sound.”
“Yes, Kim, Kanye’s songs should be listened to without sound.”
Source: buro247
