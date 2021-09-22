Kontinental Hockey League will issue NFT cards :: RBC.Krypto

Users will be able not only to collect digital cards, but also to use them as a game. For this exclusive prizes will be provided

The Kontinental Hockey League NFT cards will go on sale on September 27. They will be released under the KHL license by the creators of the KHL.cards project by the Block-chain.com holding. Non-fungible tokens will be presented on the Binance crypto exchange marketplace.

At the first stage of the sale, 20 unique NFT cards with different levels of exclusivity will be presented. Each type of card will have its own category: bronze, silver, gold and platinum. This speaks of the value of the card: from standard to the rarest.

Users will be able to purchase cards by purchasing a Mystery Box (contains a random NFT card) worth 20 BUSD (stablecoin, the price of which is pegged to the US dollar). Any user of the Binance crypto exchange can buy the Mystery Box.

Also, within the framework of the company, the launch of a game project was announced. Holders of NFT cards will not only be able to collect them, but also use them for various game mechanics. For this exclusive prizes will be provided. For example, fans will be able to watch the game from the position of a commentator or “hit five” hockey players when they enter the match, said KHL.cards executive director Alina Krot.

Earlier, the Sorare company, which developed the NFT football game of the same name, raised $ 680 million in investments. The key investor was the Japanese SoftBank. A number of famous footballers have also invested in it, including former England player Rio Ferdinand, Antoine Griezmann and Spain’s Gerard Piquet.

– How to issue an NFT and not break the law. Case study of Khabib Nurmagomedov

– Burger King Launches NFT Giveaway Campaign

– “Superprofit is a thing of the past.” What will happen to NFT

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.