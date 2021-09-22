Krylia Sovetov won the biggest victory in the history of the Russian Football Cup – 09/22/2021

TASS, September 22. The Samara football club Krylya Sovetov with a score of 10: 0 defeated Nogin’s Znamya in the group stage match between Betcity and the Russian Cup.

The meeting began with a minute of silence dedicated to the victims of the shooting at the university in Perm on 20 September.

As part of the Samara club, Daniil Lipovoy (8th minute), Dmitry Tsypchenko (20, 64, 71), Sergey Pinyaev (22, 30), Denis Yakuba (77), Ivan Sergeev (83, 84) and Glenn Bale (90), who distinguished himself for the first time in the Wings of the Soviets.

Two goals of the 16-year-old Pinyaev became the debut for the footballer in the Samara club, he moved to Krylya Sovetov in July from Chertanovo Moscow. Last season, Olimp – Football National League (FNL-1) Pinyaev played 30 matches with the Moscow team, scoring two goals and giving five assists. At the age of 15, the midfielder became the youngest player to play and score in the second-strongest division of the Russian Championship.

The victory of Krylia Sovetov became the largest in the history of the Russian Cup, which has been held since 1992. Earlier, the biggest victory was recorded in the match between Uralmash Yekaterinburg and Okean from Nakhodka (8: 0). The meeting took place in November 1992.

Krylya Sovetov and Znamya play in the ninth group together with Yenisei Krasnoyarsk. In the first match of the group on August 25, Enisey (FNL-1) beat Znamya (FNL-2) with a score of 4: 0. In the final match, Krylia Sovetov will play on the road against Yenisei on October 27.

The group stage of the Russian Cup is held in one round, Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL) clubs will play both their matches away, FNL-1 clubs – one away meeting, one at home, FNL-2 clubs – both games at home. The winner of each of the 11 groups qualifies for the ⅛ final.

RPL is represented by CSKA, Dynamo (Moscow), Khimki, Rostov, Krasnodar, Ural (Yekaterinburg), Ufa, Arsenal (Tula), Krylya Sovetov, Akhmat (Grozny) and Nizhny Novgorod. The teams that took the first five places in the previous RPL season (Zenit, Spartak, Lokomotiv, Rubin, Sochi) were automatically qualified for the ⅛ finals.